Wagener-Salley defeated McCormick 48-38 in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday night.
McCormick was looking to avenge last year’s blowout loss, 44-0, to the War Eagles in the second round of the playoffs.
After locking up the second playoff spot out of Region 1-1A three weeks ago, McCormick had been anticipating a rematch against Wagener-Salley.
McCormick went on top early, leading 16-8 after the first quarter, but the War Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter to the Chiefs’ 8.
The Chiefs outscored the War Eagles 14-6 in the third quarter, but Wagener-Salley scored 14 points in the final quarter, and the McCormick failed to score.
The Chiefs finish the season at 5-2 overall.