NINETY SIX — Sometimes you find the game story around the margins of a box score. Such was the case Thursday night when two of Class 2A's best softball teams met in a Region 1-2A showdown.
Ninety Six scored four runs in a wild first inning — one in which the Wildcats capitalized on a Gracie Lollis double, two walks, an error and two wild pitches — and went on to beat the Abbeville 6-1.
"We've been working on baserunning, and, when they (the other team) makes mistakes, we make them pay for it," Ninety Six coach John Coster said. "The girls have been doing an outstanding job on the bases. We put some players in scoring position off of some of their mistakes, and then we get a hit. That's huge on their part because they're focused and they're paying attention — and we've worked on that, and they are transferring it into the game."
Ninety Six pitcher Meghan Kimberling impressed, going the distance and striking out 13 batters to pick up the win for the Wildcats (6-1 overall, 1-0 region). Not too bad for an eighth-grader who is stepping into a bigtime role for the defending state champions.
"Outstanding. Outstanding," Coster said about Kimberling's performance on the mound. "To be an eighth-grader, she's doing an outstanding job. She's hitting her spots. She's making them miss. That's a big role to be playing a team like Abbeville. It didn't look like she was fazed. She's got a good, calm demeanor about her, and she is just focused on what she has to do."
After a rocky start, Abbeville pitcher Reghan Steifle settled in and also went the distance, giving up just six hits for the Panthers (5-2, 0-1).
"Ninety Six is a state championship-caliber team, and we've got a good team, too," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "I think that when you've got two good teams, it comes down to mistakes — and we made too many mistakes. And Ninety Six's pitcher had us way off balance early. She did a good job."
Lollis led the way at the plate for Ninety Six with her RBI double in the first and an RBI single in the sixth. She also reached on an error. Lou Corner had a pair of singles for the Wildcats, and Gracie Timmerman and Kylie Campbell each had hits.
Michaela Harrison paced the Panthers at the plate with a single and a triple. Garianna Burton had an RBI single and Kristen Smith added a hit for Abbeville.
"I like the way we didn't quit and fought back after going down early," Collins said. "It was a good test for our team at this point of the season to see where we are at."