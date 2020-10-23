Ninety Six senior Michael Cato scored three touchdowns Friday night as Ninety Six defeated West-Oak 31-7 in a non-region game.
Cato rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries, while quarterback Payne Davis added 117 yards on 13 carries.
Davis went 5 for 10 passing with 84 yards. Matthew Deal rushed for 19 yards on two carries. Briant Witherspoon rushed for 18 yards on seven carries. Jeremiah Wells-Martin rushed for seven yards on one carry.
Deal caught three passes for 55 yards. Ethan Gardner had one reception for 20 yards, and Jayvon Williams had one reception for nine yards.
Cato opened scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, then added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Ninety Six kicker Tyler Steele made a 42-yard field goal to start the third quarter, then Cato rushed 10 yards for his third score. Davis scored a 47-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ninety Six led 24-0 until the fourth quarter. West-Oak’s Austin Merritt caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Dobbs.
The Wildcats had 382 yards of total offense and held West-Oak to 140 yards. Ninety Six earned 19 first downs to West-Oak’s eight.