The Carolina Panthers have named Abbeville’s Jamie Nickles as the team’s nominee for the 2019 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.
The annual award honors a high school football coach who displays the integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by Shula, who finished his 36-year NFL coaching career as the league’s all-time winningest coach.
“I think this honor speaks to the Abbeville football family more than anything else,” Nickles said. “To be recognized by the entire Carolinas, that is just a tremendous honor for me, personally. But it’s really a tremendous honor for our football program.”
Nickles is 172-39-1 in 15 years as Abbeville’s coach. He has won six state championships. In the 2018 season, Abbeville became one of four teams in state history to win four state championships in a row.
Nickles was one of 10 coaches in North and South Carolina to be honored by the Panthers at halftime of the team’s Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Nickles, who attended the game with his wife and sons, Connor and Addison, was shown on the jumbotron at Bank of America Stadium. He was one of five South Carolina coaches and five North Carolina coaches who were invited to the halftime ceremony.
Nickles was later named the Panthers’ nominee for the Don Shula award this past week.
“The Carolina Panthers are a first-class organization,” Nickles said. “They have really treated us with great respect and dignity. The amount of effort they’ve put in to notice and acknowledge the high schools throughout this state is incredible.”
All nominees are invited to attend the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and will be honored during the NFL’s weeklong celebration of football.
Nickles said he’ll be making the trip to Orlando next Thursday with his two sons. The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium.
“It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us as a family,” Nickles said. “We’ll be staying right there in the middle of it and watching the guys playing in the Pro Bowl and all the other events.
“They have a spectacular agenda planned for us, and I just wish we could take the whole (Abbeville) team, to be honest with you. It will be a spectacular experience.”
During the week, coaches will have VIP access and accommodations at events including Pro Bowl practices and the Play Football High School Skills Showdown.
The Don Shula award winner will then be announced during the Pro Bowl. The eight-member selection panel includes Shula, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, and former players Willie McGinest, Chad Pennington and Mark Brunell.
The two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program. They will also attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami as guests of the NFL.
Nickles said he’s grateful for the opportunity to represent the Abbeville community and the Carolinas as a whole.
“That’s the thing — it’s not only Abbeville, you’re representing the Carolinas,” Nickles said. “That is such an honor. It’s a blessing and a once-in-a-lifetime deal I’m really looking forward to, and to experience it with my sons, that’s priceless.
“If it was this time next year, Connor would be at The Citadel, so he couldn’t have gone. To be able to experience this with my sons, it’s incredible.”