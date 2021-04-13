ABBEVILLE — It gave Ninety Six softball coach John Coster chill bumps. Lady Cats catcher Kylie Campbell said she could “see the pressure” of the moment when she stepped to the plate with the second showdown against Region 1-2A rival Abbeville tied at 4 in the top of the seventh inning.
Campbell hit a towering grand slam over the right-field fence to break the tie, and the Lady Cats came back from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Lady Panthers 9-4 Tuesday night at Buddy Collins Memorial Field.
“I told him (Coster), I’m going to score you,” Campbell said. “It might be deep, but it might be over. It’s going to be there, y’all are going to score, and we’re going to win this game. It was the confidence. They all had it in me. They said there is no one better at the plate, and I was ready for it.”
Coster said he’s learned that his team, the defending Class 2A state champion, is never out of a game, even though the Lady Cats trailed by three runs after five innings.
“These girls never have the quit,” Coster said. “You know they are going to do something. It seems like they always come through. I mean, we’re never worried. We know what we’ve got in the lineup, and the girls are capable. We were patient in the later innings, and it paid off.”
Ninety Six, which won the first game against Abbeville earlier this season, went up 1-0 after the first inning, but Abbeville scattered four runs over the next three innings to take a 4-1 advantage. Tori Cannady’s two-run double in the second inning was followed by a solo homer from Abbeville pitcher Reghan Steifle in the third inning, and then Cannady scored on an RBI groundout from Lauryn Foster in the fourth.
The Lady Cats then tied the game in sixth inning by plating three runs, the last of which came on an RBI groundout from Lou Corner.
Abbeville relief pitcher Michaela Harrison, who came on in relief for Steifle, walked the first two batters in the seventh and gave up a bunt single to Gracie Timmerman to load the bases for Campbell.
“I had chills running down my arms,” Coster said after Campbell launched her slam. “I told them, ‘Man, she’s swinging for the fence on that first one,’ and then the second one — bam! — she busted it over the fence. I mean, she’s a great ballplayer. She’s smart.”
Campbell, who walked around with the home run ball after the game, said getting a moment like this is something she enjoys.
“I feed off of it,” she said. “I see pressure, and I eat up on that. As a catcher, my pitchers are nervous, so, when you get on there with the bases loaded, and they’re scared of you, you can see it. So, when I was going around the bases, they were like, ‘Yeah, we could see it coming.’ You’ve got to be confident in your abilities and know you can capitalize on their mistakes.”
Corner had another RBI groundout in the seventh to account for the final score.
Abbeville coach Tim Collins said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We just ran out of gas a little bit,” Collins said. “We had some chances offensively earlier in the game and didn’t take advantage of them. We had the bases loaded a couple of times and didn’t score. You’ve got to beat Ninety Six for seven innings, and they showed their heart tonight and came back and made some plays.”
The win broke a three-way tie atop the region among Ninety Six, Abbeville and Crescent, with Crescent having beaten Ninety Six (14-3 overall, 3-1 region) and losing to Abbeville (11-3 overall, 2-2 region).
Steifle pitched six innings for the Lady Panthers. Meghan Kimberling tossed four innings for the Lady Cats, with Janiyah Squire pitching three innings in relief of Kimberling. Steifle went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Abbeville’s offense. Caylee Brown and Garianna Burton each had singles.
For Ninety Six, Gracie Timmerman went 3-for-4, Gracie Lollis had an RBI single and a double, and Madison Collins had a single. In addition to her grand slam, Campbell also had a double in the third inning.