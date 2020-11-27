It was only four years ago when Lindsey Lee started playing volleyball competitively.
The strides she continued to make in her senior year helped Cambridge Academy go on a historic playoff run this season.
Behind the steady play from Lee, Cambridge reached the Upper State championship game for the first time in school history. The Cougars fell to Newberry Academy, but put together one of the best seasons the program’s ever had.
“We were still able to finish as one of the top four teams in the state, which was huge,” Lee said. “We didn’t even know if we would have a season, so I was thankful we were able to play. Having a group of girls that love each other and mesh together is important to get that far. We had that this year, and that’s why we were so successful.”
Lee is this year’s Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in volleyball. She recorded 119 kills, 56 aces, 38 blocks, 212 digs and two assists in 21 games this season. She was named All-Region and was chosen to play in the North/South All-Star Game in Sumter.
When Lee was a rising freshman, Cambridge volleyball coach Samantha Shelley convinced Lee to join the team after watching her play during gym at the school. Lee also began competing in club volleyball during the offseason so she could play year-round.
Shelley said Lee consistently improved each season as she developed into a standout player on the team.
“I’m very thankful that she stuck with it in the beginning because I’ve seen growth in her over the years not only as an athlete, but as a young lady,” Shelley said. “She really stood out for us this season. She works hard, she never complains and she goes above and beyond. Her growth over the years has been great and it’s been great to watch her evolve.”
Lee and fellow standout senior Jordan Mapes powered the Cougars to a 14-7 overall record and 8-4 record in region play. Shelley said Lee provided strong leadership and set an example for some of the younger players on the roster.
“Lindsey didn’t realize how much of a leader she was sometimes,” Shelley said. “She might not be the most vocal or outspoken, but I don’t think she realized how much of an impact she had on the other players. We had a practice one day and I asked the girls who they considered a leader on the team, and everybody said Lindsey.
“She’s a quiet leader, and the girls looked up to her a lot. That’s one of the many aspects we’ll miss about her the most.”
As she moves on from the program, Lee said her fondest memory will be Cambridge’s continued improvement during her four years with the team.
“Last year and this year especially, we just kept getting better,” Lee said. “We all became closer over the years, and this final year we were able to be really successful. It just felt like family with my teammates and coaches. I’ll definitely miss that a lot.”