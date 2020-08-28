To bookend August and for the first three weeks of September, South Carolina Independent Schools Association football takes center stage.
The 8-man team Cambridge-PCAG started football in 2020 on a dominant note, romping past Carolina Wildcats, 64-14.
The game brought plenty of spectators to Cambridge Academy. SCISA was approved by the Governor’s Office for an exemption to a mandate prohibiting crowds of more than 250 people. Cambridge and Greenwood Christian were the only games to play in the Lakelands.
“I think it’s because were the only game in town tonight, but I hope it’s also because they see what this team can do,” Cambridge-Palmetto coach David Myers said. “We got a lot of guys on this team who work hard.
Quarterback Ethan Myers accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing. Running back James Austin had two rushing touchdowns. Jonah Spate, a newcomer to the team this season, made an impressive introduction with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.
Austin rushed for 112 yards on eight carries. Ethan Myers rushed for 76 yards on four carries.
“It starts with the best players on your team being the most productive, but you also want those guys to be leaders and that’s what they are,” Myers said. “They’re guy that push the other guys on the team. They’re always encouraging each other. Even when the little bad things happen, they’re able to keep it together.”
Cambridge-Palmetto led 48-14 at halftime. A 39-yard passing touchdown from Ethan Myers to Charles Price in the final minute of the second quarter raised the Cats’ advantage heading into halftime.
Cambridge-Palmetto’s defense excelled, too, forcing two safeties, one in each half. David Myers lauded defensive coordinator Matty Newman for his gameplan.
“He watched hours and hours of film,” David Myers said of Newman. “It’s about executing and that’s what these guys are so good at. They listen, pay attention and they go do it.”
Cambridge-Palmetto will move on to face the Augusta Eagles at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Wildcats 6 8 0 0 — 14
Cambridge-Palmetto 22 26 16 2 — 66
FIRST QUARTER
C — Ethan Myers 6 pass to Jonah Spate (Myers run)
W — Rayking Emmener kickoff return (conversion failed)
C — James Austin 66 run (Spate run)
C — Spate 84 run (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
C — Spate 23 run (Jackson Calvert run)
C — Safety
C — Myers 60 run (Austin run)
W — Jason Rider 28 pass to Emmener (Emmener run)
C — Myers 39 pass to Charles Price (Myers run)
THIRD QUARTER
C — Myers 5 run (Myers run)
C — Austin 10 run (Austin run)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Safety
Rushing — C: Jonah Spate 9-129, Ethan Myers 4-76, James Austin 8-112, Jackson Calvert 1-1. CW: Jason Rider 1-8, Rayking Emmener 5-53, Landon Harris 2-6.
Passing — C: Ethan Myers 3-7-1-7. CW: Davin Latimer 5-5-0-15, Jason Rider 3-6-0-86.
Receiving — C: Charles Price 2-47, Jonah Spate 1-6. CW: Aidan Owens 1-17, Rayking Emmener 2-67.