The Cambridge-Palmetto Cats won their region Friday night with a 52-44 win against the Greenville Hurricanes. The Cats improved to 6-0 with the win.
Cambridge-Palmetto quarterback Ethan Myers threw two touchdown passes. Running back Jonah Spate had four total touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving. Running back James Austin had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Charles Price converted a two-point try.
The Cats move on to face Laurens Academy in a non-region away game next Friday.