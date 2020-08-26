The 8-man football team which combines players from Cambridge Academy and Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood will start the football season across the state Friday night, as the South Carolina Independent Schools Association starts its 10-week football season.
The Cats will face the Carolina Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. at Cambridge Academy.
Fans will be allowed to attend the game. SCISA was granted an exemption by Gov. Henry McMaster which removes the requirement to have less than 250 fans in attendance. Attendance will be restricted to half the capacity of the venue, as it will be with all SCISA events.
Cambridge-Palmetto coach David Myers said the team is looking forward to the season opener, as the team had its matchup with the Wildcats shortened last season because of a player injury.
“That brings it to another level for our team,” Myers said. “They wanted to finish that game and they wanted to get going back against this team that the game was shortened on.”
Before last year’s game was called, the Cats were down 14-6 and had advanced to the Wildcats’ 10-yard line with the chance to tie the game late. Instead, it went down as a loss.
The Cats have only had a couple of weeks of full-contact practice as the coronavirus pandemic caused SCISA to limit practices during the spring and summer.
The team has several players returning from last season, in which Cambridge-Palmetto went 3-3. Charles Price, Ethan Myers and Jonah Spate are factors at quarterback, and running back James Austin returns this season after gaining 700 yards last year. Myers said the team has four more players on the roster since last season.
“It’s clear it’s helping. the program has grown,” Myers said. “Guys are committed to showing up on the field. The community, too, is paying attention to what’s going on here at Cambridge.”
With the uncertainty of the football season throughout the spring and summer, Myers and the Cats are excited to start the season.
“We’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a while and I know they’re ready,” Myers said. “We’ve been doing a lot of training since the spring. It’s been a long time coming.”