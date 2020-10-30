LAURENS — Cambridge-Palmetto fell short of its goal of an undefeated season after suffering a 60-0 road loss Friday night to Laurens Academy.
An explosive Laurens Academy offense, led by quarterback Thomas Lowry, took a commanding 46-0 lead into halftime after scoring on six of its seven drives. Lowry scored five touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — and racked up 279 yards on 14 carries.
Still, the Cats (6-1) have put together the most successful seasons in the history of the young program.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Cambridge-Palmetto coach David Myers said. “We’re region champions, and we won’t let the scoreboard tonight define us. I’m still proud of this team. It has accomplished a lot this season.”
Cambridge-Palmetto will next participate in a postseason tournament at Providence HomeSchool. The Cats will likely face Providence for the second time in the last four weeks. Cambridge-Palmetto won 35-20 in the previous matchup.
“These guys have an opportunity to play in a championship game, and that’s our focus,” Myers said. “We’ve got a lot to work on. If Providence is who we face, we know they’re a good team and we had some success against them a couple weeks ago.”
GAME SUMMARY
Cambridge-Palmetto 0 0 0 0 — 0
Laurens Academy 22 24 8 6 — 60
FIRST QUARTER
L — Clarence Bertolli 13 run (Bertolli pass from Thomas Lowry)
L — Lowry 45 run (Bertolli pass from Lowry)
L — Lowry 40 run (conversion fails)
SECOND QUARTER
L — Lowry 25 run (Lowry run)
L — Lowry 45 run (Cal Robertson pass from Lowry)
L — Robertson 29 pass from Lowry (Robertson pass from Lowry)
THIRD QUARTER
L — Judson Watkins 17 run (Watkins pass from Jonas Smith)
FOURTH QUARTER
L — Brett Young 43 run (conversion fails)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Jonah Spate 12-74, Jackson Calvert 12-39, Ethan Myers 13-10; L: Thomas Lowry 14-279, Clarence Bertolli 6-41, Brett Young 1-43, Judson Watkins 2-27, Reles Littleton 1-4.
Passing — C: Myers 2-2-0-4, Spate 0-2-1-0; L: Lowry 9-16-1-120.
Receiving — C: Charles Price 1-2, Spate 1-2; L: Cal Robertson 5-73, Bertolli 2-29, Jonas Smith 1-10, Watkins 1-8.
Records: Cambridge-Palmetto 6-1 overall, Laurens Academy 7-3 overall