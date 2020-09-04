Cambridge-Palmetto’s explosive offense struck again Friday.
The team’s 50-0 win against the Augusta Eagles saw the Cats score six of their seven touchdowns in five plays or less to pull away for their second consecutive victory to open the season.
Quarterback Ethan Myers accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing. Newcomer Jonah Spate turned in another strong effort on the ground, rushing for 110 yards.
Myers opened scoring with a 3-yard rushing touchdown during the midway point of the first quarter. He helped the Cats put the game out of reach in the second quarter with his three touchdown passes.
That was all the offense Cambridge-Palmetto needed to back a standout defensive effort. The Cats kept the Eagles at less than 100 total yards and recorded three interceptions.
“We’re rolling offensively, but anytime you can get a goose egg on the scoreboard, that lets you know you’ve got a good defensive plan,” Cambridge-Palmetto coach David Myers said. “Our guys executed defensively, and that’s what really stands out to me about this one.”
Cambridge-Palmetto’s Aaron Hegler was a force on defense. He had four sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown in the final seconds before halftime to make it 44-0.
“Aaron is one of our hardest workers and is a guy that encourages everyone on the team,” Myers said. “When you have a guy that’s a leader like that, it just kind of flows through the rest of the team. He showed his athletic ability and really brought it tonight.”
Spate added a 58-yard rushing touchdown as time expired to tack onto Cambridge-Palmetto’s lead. Myers said the team’s bulky offensive line has played a key role in the Cats’ two lopsided wins this season.
“I thought our offensive line continued to do a wonderful job,” Myers said. “Our guys up front, that was the story for us on offense. We got some long runs from Jonah Spate and James Austin because of them.”
GAME SUMMARY
Augusta Eagles 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cambridge-Palmetto 8 36 0 6 — 50
FIRST QUARTER
C —Ethan Myers 4 run (Myers pass to Jonah Spate)
SECOND QUARTER
C — Myers 3 pass to Spate (conversion failed)
C — Myers 78 pass to James Austin (Myers pass to Charles Price)
C — Myers 9 pass to Price (Spate run)
C — Austin 30 run (Jacob Hunnicutt kick)
C — Aaron Hegler interception return (Hunnicutt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
C —Spate 58 run
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Spate 9-110, Austin 5-93, Myers 10-28, Hegler 2-26, Jackson Calvert 2-4.
Passing — C: Myers 5-8-0-108.
Receiving — C: Austin 2-81, Spate 2-18, Price 1-9.
Records: Cambridge-Palmetto 2-0, Augusta 0-1
Next: 9/18, Greenville Hurricanes at Cambridge-Palmetto