At the beginning of the season, Cambridge-Palmetto coach David Myers asked him team what it wanted to accomplish.
The first thing out of the players' mouths was to finish the year undefeated.
"That didn't surprise me that they said it," Myers said. "To be honest with you, when they said it, there was a part of me that was like 'That's going to be a challenge.' It's something that is good to have as a goal and I hope that we get there. I wasn't sure 100% that that was something they'd be able to accomplish."
Cambridge (6-0) vies to finish the season undefeated Friday at Laurens Academy (6-3). The game will kick off 7:30 p.m. today at Laurens Academy.
The three-pronged attack in the run game has propelled Cambridge-Palmetto this season, with James Austin, Ethan Myers and Jonah Spate leading the run game. The Cats have also found success with Ethan Myers passing the ball to Austin or receiver Charles Price.
Laurens Academy is 6-3 this season and has a prolific offense. The Crusaders average 43.1 points per game. The defense is on a roll, too, recording shutouts in each of the past two games.
"I expect them to be a challenge," Myers said. "It's going to be tough to stop them from scoring but if they get a few here and there, we just need to make sure we get a few more."
While Myers said he wasn't sure an undefeated record to this point could have been reality, he also recognizes the marked improvement in focus and work rate this season.
"What gave me some clue that that could be accomplished was in the summer, those guys showed up and it was rare if a guy didn't show up for a conditioning practice," Myers said. "I could tell that they had bought in very early on."