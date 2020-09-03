Cambridge-Palmetto showed just how explosive its offense can be in its season-opening win against the Carolina Wildcats, and coach David Myers is confident his team can keep scoring at a high clip.
Cambridge-Palmetto scored 66 points against Carolina, the most since Myers took over the team in 2019. The Cats dominated the ground, recording nearly 400 rushing yards in a game that brought many spectators to Cambridge Academy.
“It was great to see the support that this town and this community showed to these players,” Myers said. “I’m feeling like this could be more of the norm because of what our guys are putting on the field. They’re proving they’re worthy of those big crowds because they’re putting a good product on the field.”
Cambridge-Palmetto will be back at home today as it hosts the Augusta Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
Ethan Myers, Charles Price and newcomer Jonah Spate all saw time at quarterback and in the backfield for the Cats last week. Ethan Myers accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing.
James Austin had two rushing touchdowns. Spate had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Price caught a receiving touchdown.
“We’ve got a three-headed monster at quarterback,” Myers said. “We’ve got Ethan Myers, who can ground and pound and throw the ball when we need. We’ve got Jonah Spate, who is a legit dual-threat quarterback. Then we’ve got Charles Price, who can come in and air it out.”
After the blowout victory, Myers said the team had a little bit of a lull during Monday’s practice, but the Cats appear refocused as it prepares to host Augusta.
“I think we were still living off the high from Friday night,” Myers said. “The guys now seem motivated and ready to go like they should’ve been earlier in the week. We’ve got some talented guys that have put in a lot of work. I’m proud of the way that they responded after an initial lull on Monday.”
Tonight’s game will be the season opener for Augusta. The Eagles went 2-3 last season and run a pass-oriented spread offense.
“I’m sure they’re going to be ready, and we’re going to have to match the intensity they’ll bring into this matchup,” Myers said. “We’ll be prepared for them.”