A late fumble recovery by Cambridge-Palmetto senior lineman Aaron Hegler in the final minute of Friday’s game against the Greenville Hurricanes sealed a 40-28 win for the Cats on Senior Night.
Cambridge-Palmetto remains undefeated and came off a bye week to secure its third consecutive win. Hegler had another strong game defensively, recording three sacks and a forced fumble. He had four sacks in the Cats’ previous game against Augusta.
“It’s big when your senior leaders can lead and have fun with it,” Cambridge-Palmetto coach David Myers said. “Aaron is a baller, but all of our guys showed a lot of fortitude to get through adversity and being challenged tonight.”
Cambridge-Palmetto lost starting quarterback Ethan Myers to an injury in the second quarter, but its offense remained steady. Jonah Spate stepped in at quarterback and recorded two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing.
Spate’s 11-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter gave the Cats a 26-20 lead at halftime. His touchdown pass to James Austin in the third made it a double-digit lead and allowed Cambridge-Palmetto to pull away.
“That’s what we expected from him because we rep a lot of guys at quarterback,” Myers said. “They all trust each other. As coaches, when you lose your starting quarterback, that’s adversity we fight through, but the guys kept rolling with it. I’m proud of them for that.”
Cambridge-Palmetto’s run-heavy offense has been off to a fast start this season, scoring at least 40 points in all three of its games. James Austin led the way against Greenville, running for a game-high 162 yards on 16 carries.
“When James gets on the edges, it’s hard to catch him,” Myers said. “We also passed more tonight than we have in the last two games, and the offensive line has blocked really well for us. I’m really proud of our effort.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenville Hurricanes 6 14 8 0 — 28
Cambridge-Palmetto 14 12 8 6 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
C — James Austin 11 run (conversion fails)
C — Ethan Myers 7 pass to Jonah Spate (Austin run)
SECOND QUARTER
C — Jackson Calvert 5 run (conversion fails)
C — Spate 11 run (conversion fails)
THIRD QUARTER
C — Spate 32 pass to Austin (Calvert run)
FOURTH QUARTER
C — Austin 65 run (conversion fails)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Austin 16-162, Calvert 8-79, Spate 14-32, Myers 4-2.
Passing — C: Myers 6-7-0-68, Spate 4-10-1-86.
Receiving — C: Charles Price 4-91, Austin 4-39, Calvert 1-17, Spate 1-7
Record: Cambridge-Palmetto 3-0
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cambridge-Palmetto vs. Carolina Wildcats