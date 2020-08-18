While public schools are still weeks away from initiating contact, the season is little more than a week away for SCISA schools, and Greenwood Christian and Cambridge-Palmetto football teams started full practice this week.
Both teams will start the season with games on Aug. 28. SCISA decided to play its full football schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic and eliminated preseason scrimmages.
“I’m just looking forward to taking advantage of every opportunity we have out here, because the public schools, they don’t have this opportunity to strap up and just come out here and have fun,” said Matthew Strutko, a Cambridge student who plays for Cambridge-Palmetto.
Greenwood Christian had its third week of fall practice, but the first in pads. Coach Jolly Doolittle said the team struggled the first week of practice, but has worked hard to make up for lost time.
For Doolittle, appreciating practice time is more important than ever. Nothing in athletics or school is guaranteed, as the state continues to quell one of the country’s worst virus outbreaks.
“We just feel thankful, because we realize that a large segment of high school athletes aren’t getting to do what we do,” Doolittle said. “Just thankful that we have the opportunity. We do all the pre-practice screening and all that. We’ve done it over the course of the summer, over 3,000 screening, and not a single positive case. That’s extremely encouraging. The reality is, tomorrow is not guaranteed in this situation or any situation really. We’re doing all the things under our control.”
Cambridge-Palmetto broke off from Newberry Academy starting last season to form its own team. The Cats went 3-3 in coach David Myers’ first year as coach.
“I’d probably describe the first day of full pads and hitting as Christmas Day. That’s really the way a lot of these guys look at it, as their first opportunity to prove, ‘Hey, I’m not just a guy that can run fast and jump high, but I can actually destroy somebody.’”
Greenwood Christian went 5-5 last season and 2-3 in its region, making the playoffs with a late-season win against Oakbrook Prep.
GCS junior Grant Chandler said he was happy to be one of the first to start full football practice.
“It feels good to be out here,” Chandler said. “I’m glad we’re able to practice. I’m glad we can be out here and wearing helmets and pads. I know public schools are having to wait a little longer.”