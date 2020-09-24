Cambridge-Palmetto has canceled its varsity football game against Carolina Wildcats, originally scheduled for Friday.
A Cambridge student who plays football tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. The player did not attend practice on the day he tested positive, Cambridge coach David Myers said.
A statement from Cambridge Head of School Lori Anne Hagood was sent out to parents of students Thursday afternoon: "We were notified late this afternoon that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. This student is now in isolation per DHEC guidelines. All close contacts have been notified and will remain off campus for the quarantine period. Classrooms and other areas or equipment potentially exposed will be sanitized per DHEC guidance."
The game will not be rescheduled as Cambridge-Palmetto has no open dates in its schedule.