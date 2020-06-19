Spence Hagood had his freshman season at Cambridge Academy cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t slowed his play.
Hagood played in the 69th annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational this week in Florence. The tournament welcomes some of the top young golfers in the state, and Hagood said he appreciated the opportunity to participate.
“It was real nice, and I was just glad I got to be able to play in it,” Hagood said. “Hopefully I can do a little better next year. It’s nice to start playing tournaments again and trying to get back to normal.”
Hagood missed Friday’s cut after two days of play, but remains the No. 1 golfer in the GSA Junior Golf Tour rankings.
Many golf courses in the Lakelands and across the country have remained open during the pandemic because of their wide open spaces and small playing groups.
Hagood has played in multiple events in the past three months, including a first-place finish at the GSA Spring Swing Classic in Spartanburg.
“I’ve played pretty good and have gotten a lot better from tournaments,” Hagood said. “I’m just looking to keep shooting better and better in tournaments and play more consistent out there.”
Hagood and the Cambridge boys golf team wanted to inch closer to its goal of a state championship this season.
In 2019, the Cougars took second at the state championship for the second consecutive year. Hagood finished in the top five at the state championship tournament at Hackler Golf Course in Conway.
The standout rising sophomore will try to build off that postseason success when he returns to the course with his teammates next spring.
Hagood said his experience at the junior invitational in Florence should only help him moving forward.
“I’ll take away how great the tournament was and how good the competition was,” Hagood said. “I’m just hoping to keep up some good play.”