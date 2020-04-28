The clock on the scoreboard at Cambridge Academy’s soccer field flashed “20:20.” The soccer team’s two seniors sat by their posters as teammates, friends and family drove past shouting congratulations.
Instead of one last game out on the field, this is how high school sports will end for Cambridge seniors Lydia Rooney and Catherine Wideman.
“It’s hard,” Cambridge coach and athletic director Robert Rooney said. “They’re frustrated because they’ve been good players. They’re competitors. They’re really frustrated. It’s not just missing senior season, it’s missing senior prom. And graduation is up in the air with when we’re going to do it.”
Rooney set up a Senior Night Tuesday, the same day of the Cougars’ last game of the season. The event was set to end at 8:20 p.m., the 20th minute of the 20th hour, to honor the Class of 2020.
Lydia is Robert’s daughter, and she joined Cambridge Academy this year after attending Greenwood High so she could finish high school playing for her father.
Robert pointed to the goal near the street, noting that Lydia was an eighth grader when she scored the first goal for the Cougars when Robert reinstated the soccer team five years ago.
“Honestly, playing for my dad was special,” Lydia said. “I only got three weeks, but it was still special. Everyone was so welcoming, the people here.”
Cambridge had four wins when the season was initially paused. The Cougars were looking likely, Rooney thought, to make another run to the state final. The team won the championship in 2018 and lost in the final last year.
Wideman had a tough time accepting the cancellation of the season, but she reveled in the recognition she received from teammates as they drove by.
“It’s heartbreaking, not getting the senior night that I wanted,” Wideman said. “This is really sweet and I thought it was really special. I thought it was going to be a virtual thing, but this is really cool.”
Wideman was asked by Robert to join the team ahead of the 2018 season, as she was a strong defender and the Cougars had a talented group of players.
Cambridge won the state championship with a 1-0 win against Holy Trinity. It made for the most memorable part of the sport for Wideman.
“That’s a memory I really enjoy whenever someone asks about playing soccer at Cambridge,” Wideman said.
Wideman said she will join Lander’s acrobatics and tumbling team next fall.
While no one is sure when the next time people will safely gather, Tuesday’s Senior Night offered a sense of togetherness for the Cougars.
“I’m with Lydia all the time,” Robert said. “Most of the time she’s OK but occasionally she gets down. I understand that, and I’m sure Catherine does too. So I know it meant a lot. They were both very excited about this season and it’s gone. It just gets cut short like that. It’s frustrating for them.”