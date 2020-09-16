Calhoun Falls’ first football game of the season, an away region game at Southside Christian School set for Sept. 25, will be rescheduled after the charter school announced a positive COVID-19 case by a player.
Calhoun Falls said in a statement that the school learned of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The student was last on campus Sept. 9.
“CFCS has maintained a commitment to protecting our students and staff by following all DHEC recommended guidelines concerning COVID-19,” Calhoun Falls principal Kalan Rogers said in the statement. “As such, our football players have been informed that all varsity football practices and games will be postponed until September 24, 2020. CFCS’ first game against Southside Christian will also be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.”
The Flashes withdrew from Friday’s WCTEL Classic jamboree at Abbeville High School on Tuesday. Calhoun Falls was scheduled to play Dixie in the jamboree. Instead, the team will begin a 10-day quarantine.
Calhoun Falls is now scheduled to play its first football game of the season on Oct. 2 at home against McCormick.
The SCHSL’s plan for the football season accommodates rescheduled football games to be placed at the end of the seven-week schedule.