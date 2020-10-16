Naim Butler rushed 21 times for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Saluda to a 22-6 win against region foe Columbia on Friday night.
Butler scored on runs of 6, 10 and 17 yards. Tiger quarterback Jonah McCary was 13-of-19 passing for 112 yards with one interception.
Tyleke Mathis added 73 yards on five carries for the Tigers.
Saluda had a safety to start the scoring in the first quarter, but fell behind 6-2 after Columbia’s Omari Brown ran in from 8 yards out. Butler’s touchdowns all came in the second half.
Saluda had 340 yards of total offense to Columbia’s 126. Columbia had minus-23 yards rushing, but quarterback Jamel McDaniel was 10-of-19 passing for 149 yards.
Javarious Stevens and Zion Wright each had four receptions for the Tigers.
Saluda’s Luke McGinnis and Roderick Rolland had interceptions.