In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic suspended high schools sports. The season was canceled April 22.
The Index-Journal names the top players in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each season. This spring, all area seniors for each spring sport will be represented on the All-Lakelands team. Each spring sports’ All-Lakelands team will be published separately.
Greenwood High track’s Vince Coates was the Eagles’ only qualifier at last year’s state meet, and he looked to leave his final mark on the program in his senior season.
Coates took sixth at last year’s state meet, and he was likely the school’s best chance for placing at state again in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senior was a standout 110-meter hurdler. He was the only Greenwood athlete to qualify for the state meet in Class 5A in each of the past two years.
Graduating from Greenwood alongside Coates are Jarvese Griffin, Chandler Barnett, Buu Doan, Stefan Gray, Jaylon McMorris, David Gilchrist and Marquis Morgan.
Emerald had the most seniors in the area, as it graduated 10 seniors from its track program.
Zac Beckom was a key returner for an Emerald boys track team team that looked to build off its fifth-place finish in Region 3-3A last year.
Emerald hosted its only meet on March 10 before the season was canceled. Beckom finished second in the 400-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles. He will run college track at Columbia International.
The Vikings’ senior class also included Bryson Jones, Elias Ryans, Jeremiah Coleman, Mark Dunford, Nystevyone Freeman, William Parks, Jaleen Robertson, Quintrell Robertson and Patrick Smathers.
Jones will play football at The Citadel, and Ryans will play football at Methodist University.
For Ninety Six, Josh Booker looked to win a state championship in the high jump after placing second last year. Booker took sixth in the long jump and 100-meter hurdles last year. He will join Claflin University’s track team.
Kyler Byington was a four-year contributor who became a crucial member of the Wildcats’ 4x8 relay team.
Bryson Price was Ninety Six’s top 400-meter hurdler. Daulton Maddox ran for two years and competed in long distance runs.
Dixie had two seniors in Kaleb Gambrell and Will Seawright.
Seniors for Abbeville who graduated this year are Malcom Leach, J.D. Moore, Titus Paul and Dantravious Hill.
Leach qualified for the state meet twice during his time with the Panthers. He became one of few Abbeville grads to earn a Division I scholarship in track and field when he signed with USC Upstate.
McCormick graduated two state qualifiers in MiTaviar Tate and Javary Curry, and two Upper State qualifiers in Jonkevious Morgan, Isaiah Dansby. Albert Bell was also a member of the senior class.
Tate qualified for the state meet in 2018 before sitting last season out. He returned to the team this season and looked to once again qualify for the championship event. Tate came back strong this year, setting a personal record in the 400-meter race.
Curry aimed to win a state championship in shot put and discus. He set a personal record last year in the shot put last year.
After sitting last season out, Bell became a consistent thrower and was trying to qualify for region as he did during the 2017-18 season.
Saluda’s senior class comprised Jervon Whitt, Chase Cockrell, Dillan Phipps, Krishon Mathis and Omar Martinez.
Whitt won a state championship last year in the long jump. He was off to a stellar start before the season was canceled, winning the long jump, triple jump and high jump at every meet Saluda competed in.