In mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic suspended high schools sports. The season was canceled April 22.
The Index-Journal names the top players in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each season. This spring, all area seniors for each spring sport will be represented on the All-Lakelands team. Each spring sport’s All-Lakelands team will be published separately.
A disappointing overtime playoff loss in last year’s third round fueled Emerald’s boys soccer team this year.
The Vikings, who lost to Pendleton to end the season last year, prepared this season to reach even further.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic wiped away that opportunity shortly after its campaign began. Emerald’s seniors — Grayson Mumford, Jose Alday, Isaac White, Abraham Mendoza, Hayden Babb, Wells Anderson, Bryson Jones — will be remembered as one of the school’s best groups in recent years, having led a complete turnaround from a poor season their sophomore years.
Greenwood High’s senior class had a similar mission this year. The team shocked other teams to reach the third round of the playoffs each of the past two years and brought a strong team into a highly competitive region this time. The team started 4-0 before the season was canceled.
The Eagles’ senior class comprised Trevor Brewington, Dawsey Collins, Oscar Martinez-Reyes, Carlos Martinez-Villa, Bryar O’Dell, Conner Pederson and Jonathan Zosa-Hernandez. Daniel Sorrow started his first year as the team’s coach.
Ninety Six’s boys soccer team, led by coach Haley Dickey, looked to make a step forward this year. The Wildcats’ seniors were Daniel Cogburn, JB Moore and Nicholas Tafta.
Ware Shoals seniors Channing Smith, Robert Kimbrel, Turner Bishop and Christian Veil won a playoff game last season and looked to build on it this season.
The Dixie’s boys soccer won state last season, but didn’t get the chance to try and repeat this year. The Hornets have been a powerhouse in Class 1A in recent years, and this season relied on seniors Max Campbell, Caleb Grimes, Conner McLean, Jenkins Peeler, Wyatt Pressley, Liam Hibbard, William Snipes and Durrel Wiley.
Abbeville’s team has made steady improvement over the past three years. The Panthers’ senior class has built the program since they entered high school. Dylan Beauford, Ross Cobb, Seth Williams and Kyle Driver.