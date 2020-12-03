Like this fall’s football season, the winter basketball schedule will be cut down to region games, with few non-region games in the mix.
Many Lakelands boys basketball teams are revamping their rosters this season, and most are poised to take a step forward in contention for region titles and playoff berths.
Greenwood
Team outlook: The Eagles return a strong core of experienced starters this season, and they also add Jaylin Tolbert, who excelled on the football field in black and gold.
Tolbert will fill a major need on the inside, and guard Dalen Boyles has the 3-point shooting and passing ability to make Greenwood a force to be reckoned with. A season-opening loss to Aiken shows the Eagles have a lot to work on, but Greenwood could challenge for a region title on the hardwood.
Region outlook: Greenwood will likely have some trouble getting past Greenville to challenge for the region title, but the other opponents in Region 2-4A had lackluster seasons in 2019. If the Eagles make necessary improvements, they could head to the playoffs.
Emerald
Team outlook: Emerald returns a couple of reliable guards in Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester. Forrester led the the Vikings in scoring last season. In the frontcourt, 6-foot-4 Demarion Rapp is a capable scorer. Rapp is backed up by Robby Harrison, who is a Division-I football talent and a raw but physically imposing asset on the basketball court. John-Mark Scruggs steps in this season as the Vikings’ new coach.
Region outlook: Emerald remains in a tough region this season, even though it’s a new group. Chapman, Woodruff and Union County are likely to present the toughest matchups for Emerald.
Ninety Six
Team outlook: New Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi has arrived from J.L. Mann, and he inherits a team that lost many seniors last season in John-Mark Scruggs’ last season at the helm.
The Wildcats may have to rebuild this season, which gives Davatchi an opportunity to implement his style of play in his first head coaching job.
Region outlook: Ninety Six may be able to finish in the middle of the region, but it’s a tough region. Christ Church, Abbeville and Greenville Tech each made the playoffs last season.
Ware Shoals
Team outlook: Ware Shoals maintains the same core group of seniors that the football team had, and their cohesiveness should be able to translate to the basketball court.
Region outlook: Unfortunately for public schools, a playoff berth may not be a realistic goal this season. High Point Academy, a private school which has long dominated Class 1A, is joined by another private school in Southside Christian this season. Ware Shoals will do battle with Dixie, McCormick and Whitmire to claim top standing for a public school.
Dixie
Team outlook: Last year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year William Snipes and a few others key players from last year’s team have departed, but Dixie still has a few strong players this year. The Hornets will rely on Keon Bates, Max Peeler and Parker Santee this year.
Region outlook: Aside from the private-school monopoly on Region 1-1A, Dixie might have a few close battles with McCormick this season. The Hornets will need to work quickly to get new players acclimated to playing at the varsity level.
Abbeville
Team outlook: The Panthers made a run to the third round of the playoffs last season, but many of the key players on that team have graduated. Don’t be surprised if Abbeville gets off to a rough start this year, as most of the school’s basketball players are still in football season, with the state championship postponed to later this month.
Region outlook: The Panthers may have some trouble against Christ Church or Greenville Tech, but Abbeville has always been a consistent team with an exceptionally long bench.
Saluda
Team outlook: Sophomore Zion Wright (brother of Dallan Wright, who graduated in 2019 and plays football at Virginia Tech) could have a big season. The Tigers will be long and athletic as always this season. An interesting mix of sophomores and seniors on the team will be a challenge for coach Andre Lytes to bring together.
Region outlook: Gray Collegiate has dominated Class 2A in recent years, so Saluda may have some trouble stopping the Eagles. The rest of the region could be wide open.
McCormick
Team outlook: McCormick fell in an upset in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Chiefs return a young team this year that had mild success last season, falling to High Point in a region championship tiebreaker. McCormick lacks height, but makes up for it with speed and aggressiveness.
Region outlook: McCormick will look to challenge High Point Academy again this year. The Chiefs will be keen on locking up a playoff berth and reaching heights it could not reach last year.
Calhoun Falls
Team outlook: Calhoun Falls brings over a few impressive athletes from the football season onto the basketball court. Calhoun Falls may be a bit of an underdog in Region 1-1A, but the Flashes are capable of earning some upsets.
Region outlook: Among public schools, Calhoun Falls is among Dixie, Ware Shoals and McCormick for supremacy in Region 1-1A.