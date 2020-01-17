Last year, Dalen Boyles joined Greenwood’s varsity team as a sophomore for the last three games of the season.
In his junior year, he’s leading the Eagles’ campaign for another playoff berth.
Boyles scored 27 points as Greenwood claimed a 66-59 win against Laurens in a must-win region game.
“We knew he (Boyles) had potential, and he’s a really good player for us,” Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said. “He stepped up and played big tonight.
“There’s some steps you got to take to improve as a player, and then there’s some steps you got to take even if you’re pretty solid already, to grow as a player. He’s taken them both, to improve and grow.”
The win sees Greenwood improve to 2-4 in Region 1-5A. A poor start to region play put the Eagles in a hole, but two wins in the last three games gives Stevens hope for the second half of region play.
“It kind of gets us back in contention for our ultimate goal of getting into the playoffs at this point and we just are going to take it one at a time and move forward with this momentum, hopefully,” Stevens said.
Greenwood held a narrow lead in the first quarter, then Laurens took a 19-18 lead halfway through the second quarter. An 11-4 Greenwood run to finish the second quarter brought the Eagles to a 29-23 lead at halftime.
Laurens tied the game 46-46 late in the third quarter, but a 3-pointer from Boyles and a Greenwood run allowed the Eagles to maintain the lead through the fourth quarter. Boyles and Alex Cunningham, who had 12 points, hit free throws to seal the win.
In four region losses this season, Greenwood has struggled to play well in the second half. That trend did not continue Friday, as Boyles had 17 points in the second half and Greenwood continued scoring at the same pace.
The largest home crowd of the season and the heated rivalry between Greenwood and Laurens helped to keep energy high in the second half.
“I just think a sense of urgency, number one,” Stevens said. “Number two, it’s Greenwood-Laurens. Everybody is going to give their best effort and you see the crowd, it was electric. And our kids kind of fed off of that. So you know it was going to be a good atmosphere and our kids responded well. That kind of led us to a better second half.”
Greenwood finishes the first half of region play Tuesday at home against Woodmont. A win in that game will position Greenwood level with Woodmont for the fifth and final playoff spot.
“Just proud of our guys,” Stevens said. “They responded in a situation where we knew we had to respond. It was pretty much a must-win game for both teams. Going in the first half of region play, we’ve been right there every game and I feel like our kids finally responded and finished one this time.”
Scorers — G: Dalen Boyles 27, Alex Cunningham 12, Malik Palmore 6, Jadakiss Evans 6, Marquis Curry 5, Hampton Schoch 4, KJ Makins 3, Marquis Morgan 2, Ahmari Coats 1.
Record: Greenwood 8-8 overall (2-4 Region 1-5A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Woodmont at Greenwood