Greenwood Christian School could not end its losing streak, falling to Bethesda Academy 50-14 Friday night in Savannah, Georgia.
The Hawks found themselves in a 33-0 hole halfway through the second quarter before GCS’ Miles Fulgham scampered around the left side of the defense for a 12-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bethesda found a hole and made it all the way to the Hawks’ 30-yard line before being stopped. Bethesda then scored a 15-yard pass play two downs later.
The Hawks came out in the second half and recovered an onside kick and marched it down to make it 40-14 on another run by Fulgham. Bethesda added 10 more points to account for the final score.
It was a night full of errors, as the Hawks’ defense allowed only 24 points.
Bethesda scored on an interception on the first drive of the game, a blocked punt late in the second quarter, a fumble that was recovered in the end zone, and a kick return for a touchdown.
GCS falls to 2-5 overall and travels to take on Colleton Prep next Friday.