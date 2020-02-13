ABBEVILLE — Abbeville used its deep bench to end the region schedule with a 60-42 win Thursday against rival Ninety Six.
Three players reached double figures for the Panthers. Dre Watt, Kivionte Garner and J.D. Moore each scored 10 points. Titus Paul and Natavious Norman each scored nine.
“It means a lot to us to finish the region schedule strong, even though we played a little sloppy tonight,” Abbeville coach Doug Belcher said. “A win is a win. We played a good team tonight.”
Abbeville won the Region 2-2A championship after defeating Saluda on Tuesday. The Panthers went 9-1 in region play and will host Blacksburg on Wednesday in the first round of the playoffs.
“We started the year off talking about the goals we wanted to set, and winning the region was at the top,” Belcher said. “Winning state is the next goal. We’ve already reached one goal, now it’s time to focus on that.”
Ninety Six’s Logan Bruce scored a game-high 22 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t find much scoring elsewhere. No other Ninety Six player reached double figures.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
A small bench has been a disadvantage for Ninety Six, which has had eight players on its roster for most of the season. The team was also missing starting senior guard Jack Waldrop, who suffered an injury last week.
Still, Ninety Six clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in the region after bouncing back from a dreadful 1-5 start to region play. Ninety Six John-Mark Scruggs said he’s proud of the resiliency his team has shown this season.
“That’s huge, because these kids could’ve checked out a long time ago,” Scruggs said. “We’ve got a couple baseball players, a couple kids that play spring sports. That’s what I’m most proud of, that they continued what they started.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ninety Six 10 14 6 12 — 42
Abbeville 11 19 10 20 — 60
Scorers — NS: Logan Bruce 22, Andy Threlkeld 9, Luke Coster 6, Josh Booker 5. A: Dre Watt 10, Kivionte Garner 10, J.D. Moore 10, Titus Paul 9, Natavious Norman 9, Navi Marshall 7, Jhalyn Shuler 4, Mykal Tinch 1.
3-pointers — NS: Bruce 3. A: Garner 2, Watt 2, Marshall 1