Abbeville senior Bailee New signed Thursday with Spartanburg Methodist's softball team.
Though New hardly got to suit up for Abbeville this season — the season was canceled early on because of the coronavirus pandemic — reaching college softball is what she's worked for.
"It's great," New said. "It's different, but I feel like I'll get better in college. I'll have fun with it and do my two years at SMC and try and go D1."
New started high school playing for Dixie. She was named All-State with the Hornets in 2018 and 2019 and helped the team reach the state championship both of those seasons. She was named to the All-Lakelands softball team in 2018 and 2019.
New has been a starting pitcher throughout high school. With the uncertainty of the spread of the virus and loss of her spring season, New wasn't sure she would get the chance to play in college.
"The team and the coaches and the support of the parents and all the people that came and watched," New said when asked what she will miss about high school softball.