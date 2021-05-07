Abbeville picked up its first win in more than two weeks Thursday as the Panthers ended a four-game losing streak with an 8-0 shutout against Emerald.
The Panthers finished the game with 11 hits but the key for Abbeville head coach Nick Milford was pitching and defense. Freshman Hunter Overholt got the start on the mound and allowed just five hits, one walk and struck out 10.
“He’s kind of pitched some on jayvee and spot pitched on varsity, but over the last few outings, his role has really grown on varsity,” Milford said. “He’s been a weapon for us, and he did a good job tonight pounding the zone. He just made [Emerald] beat us with their bats and he really mixed up his pitches.”
Milford said Overholt’s consistency on the mound allowed for quicker innings and allowed Abbeville to get back up to the plate to tack on more runs.
When Emerald was able to put the barrel on the ball, Overholt was able to limit the damage, especially from the top of the Vikings lineup. The quartet of Caleb McLaughlin, Miles Blaxton, Jordan Bearden and Cole Ison recorded four of the team’s five hits in the loss but could not drive home or score any runs.
“We need to be more aggressive, we watched a lot of fastballs tonight,” Emerald head coach Colby Painter said. “Especially when its not going right, you have to take advantage of the fastballs. I think we were passive tonight.”
Painter also said the Vikings couldn’t avoid the “big inning.” That inning came at the bottom of the first when the Panthers tallied five runs in the frame. The offense was led by Taylor Scott who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Trent Delgado who went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
“[Delgado] is a guys that’s really tough to get out,” Milford said. “He’s going to make you beat him and he is not going to beat himself a lot. He puts the ball in play and we’ve been fortunate, he has come up big in key situations and he’s had some clutch hits throughout the season.”
Emerald will wrap up its 2021 home campaign tonight as the Vikings host Chesnee. Abbeville will finish its final three games of the year with a road trip to Belton-Honea Path and a home-and-home with Saluda. The Panthers are currently slotted to finish second in Class 2A Region 1 and will look to make another run for the state championship.
“We are really just trying to get some momentum headed back in the right direction,” Milford said. “That’s what we’re trying to do is get ready for next Saturday when the playoffs start is continue to grow and take that momentum into the playoffs.”