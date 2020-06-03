The coronavirus pandemic halted spring sports on March 16, about three weeks into the season. When the season was canceled on April 22 after a vote by the South Carolina High School League, the spring sports season came to an abrupt end.
To celebrate the achievements of seniors whose time playing sports in the Lakelands area came to an unexpected end, the Index-Journal will be naming all senior spring sports athletes in the area to its All-Lakelands team this season.
The Index-Journal names the top athletes in each sport to its All-Lakelands team at the end of each sports season, along with an Index-Journal Player of the Year. Because this year’s spring season hardly got started, the Index-Journal will not award Player of the Year for each sport.
Since this year’s spring sports season could not be even halfway completed, our sports section has decided to represent the seniors whose high school careers could not be completed on their terms.