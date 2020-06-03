The spring track season started with some clear goals for Vince Coates.
Coates took sixth at last year's state meet as Greenwood High's only qualifier, and he was likely the school's best chance for placing at state again in his senior year.
Coates started his preparation for another run at the 110-meter hurdles , but it had to be abandoned much too soon when spring sports were canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I thought I would have been No. 1 in the state and then corona came around and messed me up," Coates said.
Coates didn't take the disappointment of the season being canceled too hard. He graduated from the school this week and has focused on staying in shape as he looks for an opportunity in college.
Coates was the only Greenwood athlete to qualify for the state meet in Class 5A in each of the past two years.
Jarad Jeter, a GHS alum who ran track at Charleston Southern and South Carolina State, entered his first year as coach. Jeter was a state champion runner at Greenwood.
While Jeter and Coates couldn't finish out the year together, Coates had looked forward to working with Jeter through the year.
"He's more somebody that I can relate to now, so he can give me that proper experience," Coates said.
Jeter said the premature end to the season was "heart-breaking" because he had done some hard work getting the athletes ready to compete and the team was close to seeing some results from that work.
Jeter said he thinks Coates could be an excellent college track athlete.
"Thankfully for him, as an athlete, he is someone that I think that could really shine because he didn’t get to show it," Jeter said. "I feel like colleges will rally get a lucky recruit if they do choose to bring him in because they have a blank slate to deal with."
Jeter said with some fine-tuning and specific coaching, Coates could be a diamond in the rough for a college.
"We can only teach him so much in high school, but when you get that training with a hurdle coach and everything, it's going to be awesome," Jeter said.