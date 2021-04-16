With one powerful swing of the bat, TJ Aiken set the tone for the season.
Deadlocked at 2-2 in the season opener against Georgetown, Aiken strolled to the plate for Greenwood and launched a game-winning, three-run home run over the right-field wall in extra innings.
It was an encouraging start to the year for an Eagles team with high expectations.
“I was pretty hyped,” Aiken said. “It felt good to get the win for our team and that was a pretty big hit. Really, I’m just glad I could help our team get a win. I’m happy to be back out here after last year got cut short. I’m just glad to be back out here playing with my friends.”
The moment also showcased Aiken’s continued rise in Greenwood’s heart of the order. The smooth-swinging left-hander is only a sophomore but has shown plenty of promise in his three seasons on the varsity team.
Heading into this season, Aiken proved he was capable of taking on a bigger role in the lineup and in center field. He’s already homered in multiple games this year and has remained a consistent hitter in the order.
“He’s somebody in our lineup that people notice, and he’s a big piece to the puzzle for our team this year,” Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker said. “He still hasn’t reached his full potential yet, which is a really good thing for a college prospect like him. He’s a staple in the middle of our order.”
Baker said he first noticed Aiken’s potential when he joined the team as a seventh-grader. To Baker, Aiken’s tools and athleticism have always stood out, but what has impressed Baker the most is Aiken’s steady improvement as a young player.
It’s made Aiken one of the state’s top college prospects in the 2023 class.
“You could see it coming, but the coolest thing about him is that he works extremely hard,” Baker said. “It could be very easy for a 10th-grader like him that has the college interest and publicity to become ‘that guy,’ but that’s not him. He just puts his head down and works extremely hard.
“As good as he is now, I really think his best baseball is still ahead of him. That’s really, really exciting for us, as well as for him in his future as a college baseball player.”
Aiken already has his sights on joining a Division I program. He announced his commitment to the College of Charleston last summer after a pandemic-shortened freshman season.
For now, Aiken’s focus remains on helping position Greenwood for a deep playoff run this season. The Eagles have several senior standouts and figure to be a top contender for a Region 2-4A championship with Aiken leading the way.
“Team-wise, we just want to all play together,” Aiken said. “I feel like if we’re able to keep doing that, we’ll be able to win more games as a team. Overall, as always, the goal is to win state.”