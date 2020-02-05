SALUDA — No matter how frustrating his recruiting process became, Saluda wide receiver Dallan Wright decided that he was going to embrace the adversity.
Wright caught 87 passes for 1,508 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns this past season as he played a key role in the Tigers’ 2019 state championship. But Wright was considered an under-the-radar recruiting prospect for most of the season. He didn’t receive any offers until after the season ended.
Saluda’s state championship certainly boosted Wright’s profile, and his recruitment picked up steam during the last few weeks with visits to three Division I schools.
Wright’s long recruiting process culminated Wednesday when he signed with Virginia Tech inside Saluda High School’s gym.
“To me, it’s always fun going through adversity, because that’s when people thrive,” Wright said. “I feel like going through that recruiting process and taking that experience with me to Virginia Tech is something that I can use as motivation when things get tough.”
Wright also received offers from Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. He visited Virginia Tech last Friday before committing to the Hokies on Sunday.
“It’s a lot like Saluda — it feels like it’s just a bigger Saluda,” Wright said of Virginia Tech. “There’s a lot of similarities. The town (Blacksburg) loves football, and the people are friendly up there. They’re going to be behind you, good or bad.”
Wright previously had offers from South Carolina State, Gardner-Webb, North Greenville and Limestone, plus a basketball offer from Nicholls State. He was last year’s Index-Journal Player of the Year in basketball and currently leads Saluda to a 4-3 region record on the hardwood.
“I think the early perception around Dallan was that he was going to be a basketball guy,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “I think that kind of knocked some eyes off him, recruiting-wise, until after that first round of the signing period.
“They came looking this second round, and I think a bunch of places ended up missing the boat. Virginia Tech’s getting a heck of a player. He’s a game-changing type player.”