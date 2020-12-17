Abbeville senior Reghan Steifle will head into the spring 2021 season with her college plans set.
Steifle, an All-Lakelands pitcher for Abbeville in 2019, signed Thursday to join USC Beaufort’s softball team.
Steifle decided on USC Beaufort because of its beautiful campus and because she will join her friend, Dixie grad Mackenzie Freeman, on the team.
“We wanted to play together, so I wanted to go down there with her,” Steifle said. “It’s really pretty and I like the program.”
Abbeville coach Tim Collins said Steifle’s contribution to the team in pitching is tremendous, but so is her role as a team leader.
“She’s been really steady for us for four years now,” Collins said. “She’s pitched well for us and really battled and done a lot of things for us. She’s been a really calming influence, showed good leadership, all the skills you want in a good player and good team leader.”
As she prepares to move on from Abbeville High, Steifle said she will miss the town’s tight-knit community.
“I’ll miss the family environment,” Steifle said. “Everybody’s really close and there’s nobody you feel that you can’t go and talk to about anything.”