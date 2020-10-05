ABBEVILLE — Navi Marshall's versatility has meant everything for Abbeville's offense.
Marshall has played many positions during his time with the Panthers, but he's taken on a bigger role in the backfield this year. Marshall has shined behind a young, new-look offensive line and is quick to credit them for his success through the first two games.
"I just want to thank my offensive line and the other running backs because they've done a good job of blocking for me," Marshall said. "I give all the credit to them because they have paved the way for me. I give them the credit for blocking, and I've just done the rest."
Marshall is the Index-Journal's Player of the Week for Week 2. He logged 154 yards on 11 carries and scored one touchdown during Abbeville's 56-0 homecoming win against Woodland.
Abbeville’s running-back-by-committee approach has been led by Marshall, who's a threat to catch passes out of the backfield or when he lines up as a receiver.
"His team first, me second mentality, it goes a long way," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "It just so happened to be his night that we gave it to him and he made a few big-time runs. I'm waiting for a play on special teams from him, whether it be kickoff return or punt return. He really has that ability as well."
Marshall has scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in two games. He said Abbeville's backfield, filled with several seniors and lots of experience, has developed a strong rotation.
At least six different Panthers scored rushing touchdowns in the two victories. Abbeville also racked up 350 yards on the ground against Woodland.
"All of us can run well," Marshall said. "We've got a great group of backs. All of us can rotate, and we block for each other. All of us can run. I want to be a leader for us, and I want to put this team in a position to win, no matter what position I'm playing."
Marshall has been running the A-Bone offense since his sophomore year. Last season, he recorded 407 rushing yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns. Nickles said Marshall has already made the most of his opportunities this season in his senior year.
"He's a dynamic, special player and he's the spark plug of our football team," Nickles said. "You saw that at the end of the last year, when he really came on for us. He means a lot to our backfield."