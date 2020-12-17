Abbeville senior DJ Freese signed his National Letter of Intent Thursday to play golf at St. Andrews University.
Freese, who has been Abbeville most talented golfer the past four years, will be the first Abbeville student to play college golf in many years.
“I feel really good, because I’m probably the first (Abbeville golfer to sign in college) in 20 years or so,” Freese said.
“I hope it inspires the younger kids on the team to go out and practice hard and hopefully they can sign somewhere too.”
Freese enjoyed his time at Abbeville, but it’s been a rocky three years. The Panthers have had three different coaches while Freese played, and school’s home course, Hunter’s Creek, closed in 2019. Then, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Freese’s junior season in spring 2020.
At St. Andrews, Freese hopes to represent Abbeville well. “I’m just real excited to be able to play more,” Freese said. “Four more years, after losing one season, is pretty great. I started in 2017, so to be able to play something I love and enjoy is pretty great.”