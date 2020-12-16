ABBEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Cruz Temple to realize he had found a college home with East Carolina.
East Carolina was one of the first programs to show interest in Temple during his football recruiting process, and that was one reason the Abbeville senior linebacker decided to commit to the Pirates in June.
Temple officially joined the program Wednesday when he signed his letter of intent with the school.
“When I committed verbally, I definitely saw myself signing with them,” Temple said. “I never thought about anybody else once I committed, so it definitely feels good knowing that I’m secure and have a spot there.”
Temple has been one of Abbeville’s top defensive players since he joined the team. The hard-hitting linebacker has 75 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns this season.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said he’s seen Temple turn into even more of a leader in his final year with the Panthers, who have shut out their opponents in seven games this season.
“He’s always been a good player, but the way he’s really grown up and become a leader on this team has been impressive to me,” Nickles said. “You look at what we’ve done defensively this year, and he and his teammates have had a huge year, but I think it has all started with him. I’m excited for him to head to East Carolina. We will miss him.”
Temple will be an early graduate this semester and will head to East Carolina in mid-January as an early enrollee.
“I’ll get to learn the playbook quicker and be more prepared physically and mentally,” Temple said. “I feel like I’ll be able to fit into the position they want me to play and I feel like I can bring an umph to the defense they already have. The program is really going up.”
The Panthers won the state championship each of Temple’s first two years at the school. He also helped the team reach the Upper State championship last season.
As Temple prepares for his final high school contest — Friday night’s Class 2A state championship game against Marion — he’ll be looking to end his Abbeville career on a high note with another state title.
“It would mean everything to me,” Temple said. “That’s the goal, and that’s the plan. It’s what I’ve been working for all my life, so, hopefully, we can go out Friday and do our thing.”