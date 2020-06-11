Abbeville rising senior safety Cruz Temple committed to East Carolina, Temple announced Wednesday night on Twitter.
"I feel at peace with it and jacked up, excited," Temple said in a phone interview. "I can't wait to get to work with them."
Temple said he committed at such an early stage in the recruiting process because East Carolina had already signed two safeties.
Temple had offers from Air Force, Army, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Gardner-Webb.
East Carolina was one of the first schools to give Temple some attention in recruiting, and that was one reason Temple decided to commit to the Pirates.
"They've been recruiting me before I had any offers," Temple said. "They had interest before anybody really. Their stadium is just mind-blowing and I got real close with a couple coaches. I'm at peace with it, it felt like home."
Temple has been one of Abbeville's top defensive backs since he entered high school. He had 35 tackles last season and he missed three games with an ankle sprain.
The Panthers won the state championship each of Temple's first two years at the school. He helped the team reach the Upper State championship last season, where Abbeville was upset by Saluda.
"I'm jacked about my senior year," Temple said. "Definitely still got a bad taste in my mouth from last year. Definitely want to work and we got big goals, eyes set on the 'ship."
Nate Temple, Cruz's brother, graduated from Abbeville in 2018 and redshirted his freshman year at Pittsburgh. Nate was a Shrine Bowler.
Cruz said his brother helped him closely through the recruiting process.
"We had long talks," Cruz said. "He wasn't persuading me either way, but he just talked about how he handled his college. He just told me to go with whatever gives you that feeling that it's home, and that's what happened."