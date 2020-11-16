Abbeville senior Thomas Beauford signed Monday at Abbeville High to play baseball at Anderson University.
Beauford is set to be one of the Panthers’ main starting pitchers this spring, alongside Tyler Overholt, who signed Monday with College of Charleston.
“I’ve thought about signing to play college ball my whole life, since I was a little kid, so it’s a dream come true,” Beauford said.
Abbeville coach Nick Milford said Beauford’s competitive edge makes him an asset to the Panthers.
“One of the things that sticks out with Thomas is his competitive spirit and he’s just a guy that wants to be in that position when the game is on the line and we’re putting the ball in his hands,” Milford said.
Beauford made the All-Lakelands baseball team in 2019.
He is also the quarterback of the Abbeville football team. The Panthers are set to face Chesnee in the second round of the playoffs Friday.
With plenty of opportunity to finish both seasons in a memorable way, Beauford is looking forward to ending his senior year.
“It’s going to be hard to let football go, as well as baseball,” Beauford said. “It’s been a fun ride and I’m just excited to see where this ride takes me.”