COLUMBIA — As the coronavirus pandemic threatened to close in on this year’s Class 2A state championship, the South Carolina High School decided a week before the game that in the event of a cancellation, both teams would be awarded co-champions.
Thankfully, the game was played. And it’s always better settled on the field.
It was on the field at Benedict College Friday night where Abbeville showed how laughable a co-championship would have been. The Panthers steamrolled Marion 37-6 for its fifth state championship in the past six years and the program’s 11th.
Abbeville shook off the rust of a two-week layoff after the game was postponed, and the Panthers’ vaunted running game carried it to another title.
“Both team made some mistakes that we characteristically would not have done,” said Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles, who had won his seventh career state championship. “We did it. Those kids are champs, and I’m on vacation.”
Tyrell Haddon led Abbeville's rushing attack, running for 117 yards on 10 carries. Navi Marshall rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries and Martico Jackson rushed for 50 yards on nine carries.
Abbeville started the first half in dominating fashion, earning 181 yards to Marion’s 44.
The Panthers scored three quick touchdowns, the first coming on a 35-yard pass from Thomas Beauford to Navi Marshall. A Marion defender tipped the ball into the air, where it fell into Marshall’s hands.
Da’Marquise Jackson scored on a 10-yard fumble recovery and Martico Jackson added an 8-yard rushing touchdown to give Abbeville a 19-0 lead to end the first quarter.
Marion scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run by Qualiek Crawford in the second quarter. Abbeville answered with a 33-yard field goal by Addison Nickles and went into halftime leading 22-6.
Abbeville progressed down the field in the final minute of the half and tried a field goal, which missed. Nickles said he made a bad playcall, which resulted in the missed opportunity.
“I was disappointed we didn’t go and get points at the end of the half,” Nickles said. “That was on me. I called a blitz and they had the perfect playcall.”
To open the second half, Zay Rayford returned Marion’s kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown, spreading Abbeville’s lead to 30-6 after a 2-point conversion on a Marshall run.
A 72-yard fumble return touchdown by Sincere Ceasor started the fourth quarter, bringing Abbeville to a 37-6 advantage.
“I told myself, ‘I’m taking this back home for my family, my friends and my best teammates,’” Ceasor said after the game. “I told myself we’re going to score and bring this ‘ship home.”
Abbeville’s defense completed an incredible season, in which it shut out opponents in seven games. The Panthers’ defense made the difference Friday, scoring three touchdowns on defense or special teams.
Marion committed five turnovers, with four fumbles and one interception.
The game, originally scheduled for Dec. 4, had been moved to Friday night after Marion’s program received positive COVID-19 tests. Marion quarantined for 10 days, then practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Abbeville had its own troubles early in the season with the pandemic. The Panthers quickly scheduled a game in the first three weeks of the year with North Carolina state title winners Christ School, which ended in a 35-21 win.
“I think those kids set their minds that we were going to come out and make a statement this year, whether we won or lost, we were going to be ready,” Nickles said. “And from the time that the high school league turned us loose, they did everything we asked them to do.”
Abbeville quarterback Thomas Beauford thought the Panthers made the best of the two weeks of anticipation for the state title game.
“I feel like we actually used that time to get closer together and just put our heads down and we came ready to play,” Beauford said.
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 19 3 8 7 — 37
Marion 0 6 0 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
A — Navi Marshall 35 pass from Thomas Beauford (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Da’Marquise Jackson 10 fumble recovery (kick failed)
A — Martico Jackson 8 run (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Nickles 33 FG
M — Qualiek Crawford 4 run (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Zay Rayford 87 kickoff return (Marshall run)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Sincere Ceasor 72 fumble return (Nickles kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Tyrell Haddon 10-117, Navi Marshall 11-60, Martico Jackson 11-60, 9-50, J'Marion Burton 7-21, Thomas Beauford 3-8, Shunkevis Brown 1-7, Cruz Temple 1-5, Antonio Harrison 1-3. M: Qualiek Crawford 19-81, DreQuan Pearson 1-6, Amauri Godbolt 3-6, Kyheim Bethea 2-4, Gabriel Cusack 13-0.
Passing — A: Thomas Beauford 3-5-1-56. M: Gabriel Cusack 3-7-1-38, Qualiek Crawford 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — A: Navi Marshall 2-47, Antonio Harrison 1-9. M: Qualiek Crawford 2-30, Kyheim Bethea 1-8.