After defeating Ninety Six by 12 runs on Wednesday, Abbeville kept its offense going in the second leg of the back-to-back games, defeating the Wildcats 7-0.
However, the Panthers did not rely as heavily on its offense unlike the night prior. Rather the team played solid defensively behind starting pitcher Thomas Beauford as it committed two errors in the win.
“We played good defense and made the routine plays,” Abbeville head coach Nick Milford said. “[Beauford] got the start for us and haven’t gotten the number of innings that we would like for him to have at this point of the season so we are still trying to get him going.”
Despite the lack of innings, Beauford looked to be in mid-season form as the Wildcats could only muster three hits against him through four innings of work. When the time came, Beauford even called his own number as he went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI single, one of six RBIs for the Panthers.
As the game wore on Abbeville continued to apply pressure as the Panthers matched its consistent hitting with solid baserunning as the team finished the game with four stolen bases.
“Sometimes you have got some good guys that get some good jumps on you,” Ninety Six head coach Chad Ellis said. “It’s easy to be aggressive when you are up a few runs and they did a good job of getting good jumps so tip your hat to them.”
Ellis said that he was pleased with his young team’s effort despite the loss. He said that he challenged the Wildcats to make sure they came out and challenged Abbeville.
“I thought for the most part it was a pretty good game,” Ellis said. “In the last inning, the balls were going where we weren’t and it goes that way sometimes. But they’re continuing to work and get better I just wanted to make sure that they understood that we are going to fight every chance that we get.”
Abbeville will not play again until April 14 when they travel to Dixie for a non-region showdown with the Hornets. As for Ninety Six, they will host Greenville Tech Charter and will look to capture that elusive first win of the season.