ABBEVILLE — Sarah Beth Ferguson, a standout player on Abbeville's softball team, signed Thursday to USC Union's program.
Ferguson chose between USC Beaufort, USC Upstate and Mars Hill before deciding on USC Union.
"As soon as I stepped on the campus and talked to the coaches, I knew it was right," Ferguson said. "I'm looking forward to meeting new people and getting transitioned into the college life."
Ferguson is expected to be the Bantams' starting catcher. She said her plan is to play two seasons at USC Union before moving on to another school.
"For now, I'm going to go up (to USC Union) and start catching and hopefully accomplish something good while I'm there," Ferguson said.
She plans to study elementary education or physical education and wants to become a coach after she's done playing.
Ferguson was a key piece on a talented Abbeville team that looked to build off last year's success. The Panthers made it to the Upper State playoffs in 2019 before falling to Ninety Six, the eventual state champion, and to Batesburg-Leesville to end the season.
Abbeville started this season 6-3 before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ferguson hit .333 with one home run, two doubles and six RBIs in her shortened senior season.
"I hate that we missed my last season because I thought we were going to make it deep into the playoffs," Ferguson said. "But it was good while it lasted. We had a good team and we still bonded."