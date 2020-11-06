ABBEVILLE — Zero.
That’s how many points Region 1-2A opponents scored against Abbeville this season.
“We take it away as a positive,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers made easy work of Liberty at home on senior night Friday, beating the Red Devils 63-0. With the win, the Panthers finished with a 206-0 scoring margin in the region.
“Mission accomplished,” Nickles said. “I think we’re healthy. A lot of kids got a lot of reps.”
Abbeville amassed 539 yards of total offense to minus-2 for the Red Devils.
Abbeville quarterback Thomas Beauford passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Panthers poured it on early, with a 55-0 lead at halftime, and then cruised the rest of the game, which was played under a running clock.
Beauford was 4-of-6 passing for 121 yards. Antonio Harrison, Tyrell Haddon and Kelly Garner each caught TD passes for the Panthers (7-0 overall, 4-0 region). Abbeville will host a first-round playoff game next Friday against a team to be named today.
“The journey starts Monday,” Nickles said of practicing in preparation for the state playoffs.
Haddon, Martico Jackson, J’Marion Burton and Shunkevis Brown each scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers against Liberty (1-4, 0-4).
Jackson led the Panthers with 115 yards rushing on just two carries. Five other Abbeville backs had more than 50 yards on the ground.
After halftime, the Panthers went with substitutions on offense and defense.
Defensively, Da’Marquise Jackson had three sacks for big losses for the Panthers, and Ty Cade had an interception that set up a touchdown run by Beauford.
“He (Da’Marquise Jackson) got more snaps than usual tonight,” Nickles said.
Linebacker Luke Evans got into the action in the kicking game, spelling Addison Nickles in the second half. Evans made a PAT, had a touchback on a kickoff and accidentally made an onside kick that the Panthers recovered.
“That was an adventure,” Nickles joked.
Backup kicker Seth Griffin didn’t play because of an injury. Leading rusher Navi Marshall dressed out but didn’t play. He missed the past two games because of a leg injury, but he’s expected to be ready for playoff action.
Addison Nickles made all six of his PATs, and Martico Jackson caught a two-point conversion pass from Beauford after a bobbled snap.
“Everybody played, and we came out healthy,” Nickles said. “That’s the most important thing.”
GAME SUMMARY
Liberty 0 0 0 0 — 0
Abbeville 28 27 8 0 — 63
FIRST QUARTER
A — Tyrell Haddon 6 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Martico Jackson 73 run (Nickles kick)
A — Antonio Harrison 22 pass from Thomas Beauford (Nickles kick)
A — J’Marion Burton 6 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Haddon 32 pass from Beauford (Nickles kick)
A — Beauford 2 run (Nickles kick)
A — Beauford 1 run (Luke Evans kick)
A — Kelly Garner 60 pass from Beauford (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Shunkevis Brown 5 run (Jackson pass from Beauford)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Martico Jackson 2-115, J’Marion Burton 7-58, Zay Rayford 9-58, Shunkevis Brown 6-57, Tyrell Haddon 4-51, Darren Calhoun 9-51, Antonio Harrison 1-22, Thomas Beauford 3-6. L: Shaimaine Jamison 13-16, Seth Terry 1-1, Sam Bates 1-(-3), Noah Brooks 7-(-34).
Passing — A: Thomas Beauford 4-6-121-0. L: Noah Brooks 4-24-18-1.
Receiving — A: Kelly Garner 2-67, Tyrell Haddon 1-32, Antonio Harrison 1-22. L: Landon Zeigler 1-7, Sam Bates 1-5, Alex Peraza 1-4, E.J. Stafford 1-2.
Records: Abbeville 7-0 (4-0 Region 1-2A), Liberty 1-4 (0-4 Region 1-2A)