The state championship trophy seems even more elusive than normal this season, and the elongated waiting period for the game has Jamie Nickles feeling like Bill Murray in the 1993 movie, “Groundhog Day,” as if he’s looking out the window each morning for a glimpse of Punxsutawney Phil.
“I told someone earlier in the week, it feels like Groundhog Day, you remember that old movie, ‘Groundhog Day?’” Nickles said. “You wake up and you’re playing for a state championship, and then the next day you wake up, (you’re not). It’s been a little trying on our nerves, but at the same time we’ve enjoyed the experience of being around our kids for two weeks.”
In reality, the state championship is as close on the calendar to Groundhog Day, which falls on Feb. 2, 2021, as it’s ever been. The game, originally set for Dec. 4, was postponed to 6 p.m. today at Benedict College.
Abbeville (10-0) the Upper State champion, is set to face the Lower State’s Marion (7-1). The Panthers seek their 11th state championship in school history and their fifth in the past six years.
The postponement let some of Abbeville’s lingering injuries heal. Though the Panthers have been restless in wait for the game, Nickles is pleased with the preparation.
“Our preparation and our plans changed totally,” he said. “Usually you’re riding the wave of winning an Upper State championship, so that all changed. Our preparation has been more like what a college team would do for a bowl game.”
For all the talent and eye-catching statistics comprised by Abbeville in the latter years of the 2010s, the Panthers are motivated by the fact that they didn’t reach this stage last season. Abbeville was shocked by Saluda in the 2019 Upper State championship.
Putting last year behind itself wasn’t terribly difficult for Abbeville, considering the school had a huge 2019 senior class and much of the Panthers’ lineup hardly played in last year’s playoff exit.
“I would lie to you if I said we didn’t use it as motivation,” Nickles said. “But at the same time that’s football. When you play games on this level, at this kind of competitiveness, or skill level, every game is competitive and when you play at that level, there’s going to be a winner and a loser.”
Senior running back Tyrell Haddon played a supporting role on the Panthers’ 2018 state title team, but at least he’s played in a state championship before.
This season, Haddon has rushed for 400 yards on 47 attempts during the regular season. He’s Abbeville’s go-to offensive threat.
“I’m not going to go in with nerves,” Haddon said. “Just want everybody to be mentally prepared, physically prepared and ready to go.”
Marion, the Region 7-2A champion, made the state championship with a 33-21 win over Andrew Jackson, a 21-7 win over Barnwell and a 36-33 win against Andrews in the Lower State championship.
The Swamp Foxes had positive COVID-19 tests in the week before the original state title game date. The team quarantined and returned to practice Tuesday.
Running back/linebacker TJ Sanders, a South Carolina commit, is the Swamp Foxes’ motor. Sanders has 58 total tackles this season. Quarterback Qualiek Crawford also handles the ball most downs, racking up 1,143 rushing yards in eight games this season.
Abbeville’s calling card is its defense. The Panthers have earned seven shutouts this season, with the biggest win of all coming in the Upper State championship with a 28-10 win over Gray Collegiate.
Senior linebacker Cruz Temple, who has played in two state championship games, has no qualms about the Panthers’ trip back to Columbia.
“I feel that we will be comfortable in the atmosphere and not fold under pressure, really,” Temple said. “Just go in there with a level head and play Abbeville football.”