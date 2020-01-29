Earlier this week, former Abbeville baseball coach Mark Smith answered a call from the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association. They told him some good news.
After his decorated 33-year career as the Panthers' baseball coach, Smith is one of six inductees to enter the SCBCA Hall of Fame.
"So I'm going in with Jeter?" Smith said with a laugh, recalling the phone call. "They said, 'Nope, it's got nothing to do with Jeter.'"
It's fitting, however, that Smith will enter the South Carolina Baseball Hall of Fame in the same year as his favorite player, Yankees legend Derek Jeter, was elected one vote short of unanimity into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Like Jeter, Smith spent his entire career in one place. He retired with 522 career wins and made the playoffs 20 consecutive years from 1986 to 2005.
Smith won seven region titles and six district championships and won three Upper State championships. He was named Region Coach of the Year 11 times and SCBCA Coach of the Year five times.
The other 2019 inductees are Lindsay Pierce (East Clarendon, Marion, Conway, Kingstree, Camden), Herman Eugene Hall (East Clarendon), Cliff Crosland, (Wallace), Bill Harvey (Newberry), Jimmy Weatherford (Chesterfield, South Florence).
"I have truly been blessed to coach a bunch of great kids for 33 years," Smith said. "Anything we ever endeavored to do, this community supported us. And I have had tremendous players for all those years, and even I couldn’t screw that up. I'm just real blessed to work for great administrators and alongside some great coaches."
Looking back on his career, Smith said he thinks he may have focused a little too much on winning at times, but he always appreciated the connection he had with players.
"I was aware for all the years what special relationships I was able to have with the kids," Smith said. "That’s the biggest takeaway. It was then and it still is. Since the news broke, I have been bombarded with text messages and emails and calls from a lot of friends and coaches, but especially former players.
"I told my wife, I don’t have to go to a banquet and receive a plaque or anything," Smith said. "That was all I really needed, hearing from those players. Hopefully they knew when they were playing for me how much I cared for them. That certainly remains to this day."
In the years following his retirement, Smith has developed a rather notable coaching tree. Landrum head coach Daniel Little won last year's Class 2A state championship, and Mack Hite currently serves as Strom Thurmond's head coach.
"You take a little pride that they took some positives away from Abbeville baseball," Smith said. "I know I sure did."