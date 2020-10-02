ABBEVILLE — Woodland came a long way for a short game.
No. 1-ranked Abbeville (2-0) started out strong against the Wolverines (1-1) Friday night and rolled to an easy 56-0 homecoming victory.
After 42-0 halftime lead, most of the third quarter was played under a running clock, and the game lasted just a little more than two hours. It was less time than it took Woodland to travel from Dorchester County to Hite Stadium.
"I knew we were ready to play, but I knew they were, too," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "Our kids were prepared for a battle. Considering all that our football team has been through, we played pretty dadgum good in the first half."
The Panthers took advantage of six Woodland turnovers and were impressive against a Wolverines team that came in with a highly touted up-tempo offense. Abbeville racked up 439 yards of total offense, including 350 yards on the ground. Six different players scored for the Panthers.
The Panthers intercepted Woodland quarterback Keyaun Johnson twice in the first quarter. A pick by C.J. Vance on the first drive of the game set up Abbeville's first scoring drive. Zay Rayford had an interception late in the first quarter, and that led to another score. The Panthers went up 21-0 after one quarter.
"That was huge," Nickles said of the interceptions. "Any time you create a few turnovers, that is big. I was really impressed with the way our kids responded. I think their coach wanted to put them in this atmosphere to get them ready for a big game. That's a fine football team. I'm telling you that right now."
Navi Marshall rushed for 154 yards on just 11 carries and scored a touchdown for the Panthers, and Marshall also had one reception for 57 yards. His second-quarter touchdown run went for 54 yards.
Running back Martico Jackson scored twice — on runs of 6 and 14 yards — and Cruz Temple scored on a 5-yard TD run and then recovered a fumble on defense and took it in from 15 yards out for another score.
Panthers players Tatlain Brown, Javario Tinch, Jeremiah Lomax and Temple recovered fumbles.
"Some of that was gifts, but I expect that kind of effort," Nickles said about forcing the turnovers. "When your kids play with that kind of effort and play together like that, that's what happens. It was a different type team this week from last, but I really thought we progressed."
J'Marion Burton opened the scoring for Abbeville on its first drive with a 6-yard run. Tyrell Haddon scored from 23 yards out on the Panthers' next drive for a 14-0 lead, and Ty Cade's 15-yard scoring run put Abbeville up 21-0. The Panthers added 21 more points in the second quarter, and the Wolverines simply couldn't get anything going offensively.
The Panthers don't yet have an opponent for next Friday. Nickles said he would try to announce a matchup Monday.
GAME SUMMARY
Woodland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Abbeville 21 21 7 7 — 56
FIRST QUARTER
A — J'Marion Burton 6 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A — Tyrell Haddon 23 run (Nickles kick)
A — Ty Cade 15 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Cruz Temple 5 run (Nickles kick)
A — Martico Jackson 14 run (Nickles kick)
A — Navi Marshall 54 run (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Temple 14 fumble recovery (Nickles kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Jackson 6 run (Nickles kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: Navi Marshall 11-154, J'Marion Burton 10-74, Tyrell Haddon 4-50, Martico Jackson 5-28, Ty Cade 2-27, Cruz Temple 3-23, Zay Rayford 2-9, Thomas Beauford 2-(-15). W: Markaden Bryant 15-76, K.J. Rollins 1-10, Keyuan Johnson 4-(-49).
Passing — A: Thomas Beauford 2-7-89-0. W: Keyaun Johnson 18-28-152-2.
Receiving — A: Navi Marshall 1-57, Tyrell Haddon 1-32. W: K.J. Rollins 3-73, Jevan Walker 3-33, Jaylen West 5-23, Ja'saun Johnson 4-19, T.J. Bell 1-4, Markaden Bryant 2-0.
Records: Abbeville 2-0, Woodland 1-1
Next game: Next Friday vs. TBD (announcement Monday)