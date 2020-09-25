WESTMINSTER – Seven different players scored for Abbeville, and the Panthers never punted in a 62-0 Region 1-2A blowout win Friday night against West-Oak in the season-opener for both teams.
“That’s Abbeville football for you,” Panthers coach Jamie Nickle said of spreading the scoring around. “I was really proud of the way our kids came out in the second half, because I challenged them to come out and handle this like a business trip.”
Abbeville (1-0 overall, 1-0 region) racked up 374 yards on the ground and 17 first downs to West-Oak’s 68 yards on the ground. The Panthers intercepted three West-Oak passes and blocked a punt.
The interceptions – one each by Jeremiah Lomax, Javario Tinch and Antonio Harrison – led to eventual touchdowns. After the blocked punt, which came in the third quarter, Abbeville running back Martico Jackson scored the second of his two touchdowns on the very next play to put the Panthers up 40-0.
Abbeville scored on its first possession, a nine-play drive that was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Navi Marshall, who also scored on a touchdown pass from Thomas Beauford later in the game.
Abbeville scored on every drive, and gave up less than 150 yards of total offense, in an impressive start after losing almost every starter on the offensive and defensive lines following graduation last year.
“We’re still a young football team,” Nickles said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Abbeville was able to use a lot of players in the fourth quarter, which had a running clock. The Panthers didn’t even contest West-Oak’s final punt.
The Warriors (0-1 overall, 0-1 region) had their best drive to start the game, but it was hampered by a false start and a holding penalty.
Tyrell Haddon, Ty Cade, J’Marion Burton, Cruz Temple and Zay Rayford also scored touchdowns for the Panthers.
“It’s running back by committee,” Nickles said.
The Warriors tried hard to establish a passing game, but were unable to connect on any deep passes. New defensive coordinator Ellis Belton pitched a shutout in his first game.
“We struggled a little early because they moved the ball on us,” Nickles said. “But all in all, I thought our secondary played great.”
GAME SUMMARY
Abbeville 14 20 21 7 – 62
West-Oak 0 0 0 0 – 0
FIRST QUARTER
A – Navi Marshall 14 run (Addison Nickles kick)
A – Martico Jackson 11 run (Nickles kick)
SECOND QUARTER
A – Tyrell Haddon 10 run (kick blocked)
A – Ty Cade 54 run (Nickles kick)
A – Navi Marshall 17 pass from Thomas Beauford (Nickles kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A – J’Marion Burton 58 run (Nickles kick)
A – Jackson 9 run (Nickles kick)
A – Cruz Temple 41 run (Nickles kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Zay Rayford 2 run (Luke Evans kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – A: J’Marion Burton 3-76, Cruz Temple 2-62, Ty Cade 1-54, Navi Marshall 4-49, Tyrell Haddon 3-6-40, Martico Jackson 6-25, Zay Rayford 2-25, Antonio Harrison 1-12, Thomas Beauford 1-9. W: Hunter Coffee 8-28, Josiah Yoder 1-25, Sean Lobos 5-4, Jordan Eaton 1-(-1), Carlos Escamilla 3-(-1), Ryan Dobbs 8-(-9).
Passing – A: Thomas Beauford 3-7-22-0. W: Ryan Dobbs 10-15-42-3.
Receiving – A: Navi Marshall 3-22. W: Jordan Eaton 3-15, Austin Merritt 2-12, Hunter Coffee 1-4, Joshiah Yoder 1-4, Jeremy Dobbs 1-4, Carlos Escamilla 2-3.
Records: Abbeville 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1-2A; West-Oak 0-1 overall, 0-1 Region 1-2A
Next week: Liberty at Abbevlle, 7:30 p.m. Friday