Abbeville High School released guidelines emphasizing social distancing and mask-wearing at Hite Stadium as the school’s athletics department opens fall competition.
Abbeville will sell tickets via an online ticketing service. The link to purchase tickets will be posted on the school’s website on the Monday before each game. All tickets must be purchased before the day of the game.
The gates will open one hour before the game’s kickoff.
Lines and one-way traffic flow patterns will be marked at the stadium. Attendees may only enter the stadium through the gate in the end zone opposite of the scoreboard.
Hills to the side of the home bleachers and standing area near fences will be used for seating. Patrons will be allowed to bring folding chairs (with no bag). Saving seats or leaving personal items in seats before kickoff will not be permitted.
The clear bag policy will remain in effect.
Disposable masks will be sold for $1 outside the entrance to the gate. Masks are required to be worn at all times, the school’s release said.
Abbeville’s release did not indicate any restriction on capacity. The South Carolina High School League has been granted an exemption to Gov. Henry McMaster’s requirement for public events to have fewer than 250 fans.
SCHSL requires fans and event staff to wear masks at all times and remain 6 feet apart at all times.
Attendees in seventh grade or lower are required to attend the games with a parent or guardian and must stay with that parent or guardian for the duration of the event.
Additional hand sanitizing or hand washing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
Only authorized personnel will be allowed inside the fence or near the field for the duration of the event.