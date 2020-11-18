As Abbeville prepares to host Chesnee in the second round of the playoffs, Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles knows this might the toughest matchup the Panthers will face this season.
Chesnee, the Region 2-2A champion, enters the second round at a 7-1 record. The Eagles beat Newberry 14-12 in the first round.
“Chesnee is good in every phase of the game,” Nickles said. “They are really good on offense, defense and special teams.”
While Abbeville relies on its defense, which hasn’t given up a single point to an in-state opponent this season, Chesnee’s calling card is the offense.
Save for last week’s low-scoring win against Newberry, Chesnee has scored more than four touchdowns in each of its past five games.
“It is a huge challenge for our defense,” Nickles said.
The teams have one common opponent in Ninety Six. Abbeville defeated Ninety Six 49-0, while Chesnee beat the Wildcats 63-35.
Chesnee defensive end/tight end Cole Hoskyns is one of the Eagles top threats on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Ny’Quille O’Fair is the Eagles’ leader on offense.
Nickles said he hasn’t been pleased in recent weeks with the Panthers’ special teams.
“Our special teams were not up to snuff last week, in my opinion,” Nickles said. “We need to improve on those. Defensively, when you’re playing against a double-wing team like Chesnee, they present a huge challenge because they’re going to run the ball. They do it about as well as anybody in high school football.”
Though Abbeville could hardly be playing much better at this point in the season, Nickles said he always notices plenty of things that could use improvement.
“As always, there are things we can improve on when you watch on tape,” Nickles said. “What I’ve been pleased with is the kids’ effort and attitude.”