Abbeville's Class 2A state title game matchup against Marion, postponed last Thursday because of COVID-19 positives in the Marion program, is now set for Dec. 18 at Benedict College in Columbia.
But if virus issues persist and the game cannot be played on that date, the South Carolina High School League will crown both schools as co-champions, the SCHSL Executive Committee decided Wednesday morning by a 12-0 vote.
Executive Committee members Michael Stone and Kandace Bethea recused themselves from the vote, as both work within Marion County's school district.
Abbeville and Marion were originally set to play Friday at Spring Valley High School in the Class 2A state championship. The game was postponed Dec. 3 when Marion announced it had multiple players test positive for COVID-19.
Near the end of the meeting, Singleton brought up the challenges involved in continuing with the winter sports season. Singleton said many school districts are stopping athletics entirely as they go fully virtual for the rest of the school year.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control now recommends basketball players wear masks during competition. Singleton said DHEC specified that recommendation does not apply for wrestling.
"Just know we are continuously looking at it and taking one day at a time," Singleton said. "... We will continue to respect the decisions made by local school districts as they continue to decide whether they play or not."