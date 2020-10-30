In last week’s game against Christ Church, Abbeville quickly found itself in trouble.
Coach Jamie Nickles had to call 911.
No, a player wasn’t injured. The emergency services he was seeking was help from his defense. The Panthers uncharacteristically lost a fumble on their second play, at their own 31-yard line, and Nickles turned to his defense to provide help.
“Anytime we have an offensive turnover, we give our defense a 911 call,” Nickles said. “That means it’s really important to go out there and turn it up any time you have a turnover. That’s just to tell the defense that this is huge. I thought that was really the turning point in the game.”
Indeed, it was. The defense allowed just seven yards in three plays, and the Cavaliers turned the ball over on downs. Abbeville scored on the ensuing possession when Tyrell Haddon caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Thomas Beauford, and the Panthers never looked back in a 46-0 Region 1-2A victory.
At 7:30 p.m. today in Iva, Abbeville (5-0 overall, 2-0 region) takes on Crescent (3-1, 3-1) with a chance of winning the region championship.
Abbeville’s defense hasn’t allowed a single point in four of five games, and none in region play. The Panthers have outscored opponents 248-21, with the 21 points coming in a non-region game against highly touted Christ School of North Carolina.
The Panthers have also forced 19 turnovers. Defensive back Javario Tinch leads with three interceptions, and Jeremiah Lomax has two. Linebacker Cruz Temple has recovered two fumbles.
“Some of it’s lucky, but a lot of it is that we have speed,” Nickles said about his defense.
Quarterback Kayden Sauers and tight end Landon Sauers lead the Crescent offense, along with wide receiver Moses Kemp and running backs Reece Binninger and Elijah Richey.
“I’m really impressed with their quarterback,” Nickles said. “Their quarterback and tight end are brothers. They are spectacular. Their receiving corps is really good. Their offensive line is physical. Defensively, they are real well-coached and really get after it.”
Offensively, the Panthers have amassed 1,465 yards rushing to their opponents’ 198. But Abbeville has started passing the ball more.
“We’ve always been pretty good at running the football, but it just makes our offense more complete,” Nickles said of Abbeville’s passing game, which is led by Beauford.
Abbeville’s offensive line has helped the Panthers find success.
“They’ve been pretty good,” Nickles said. “There is still work to be done there. For a group of kids that had not played together in the past, I thought they’ve come out good, and I would give coach (Wayne) Botts a lot of credit for that.”
Defensively, the Tigers are led by end Kamrun Gentle, linebackers Landon Sauers and Jonathan Lachoncha, and the cornerback Kemp.
“We try to get our scout defense to replicate the offense the best we can,” Crescent coach Sheldon Evans said. “Our team has had a pretty good balance on offense and, for the most part, eliminates big plays on defense. We have to find a way to be balanced and eliminate big plays and be sound on special teams.”
Abbeville has four running backs with more than 200 yards rushing: Navi Marshall, J’Marion Burton, Martico Jackson and Haddon.